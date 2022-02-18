Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,181 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Walmart by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,693 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 925,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,451,000 after acquiring an additional 667,042 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.52.

Walmart stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.45. 248,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,328,223. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $384.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

