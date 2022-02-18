Waste Connections, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$153.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$39.88 billion and a PE ratio of 54.43. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of C$122.13 and a twelve month high of C$176.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$161.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$163.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

