Waste Connections, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$153.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$39.88 billion and a PE ratio of 54.43. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of C$122.13 and a twelve month high of C$176.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$161.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$163.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

