Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 74,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,266,382 shares.The stock last traded at $121.35 and had previously closed at $119.52.
The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.
The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.29 and a 200-day moving average of $129.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.
