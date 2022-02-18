Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 74,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,266,382 shares.The stock last traded at $121.35 and had previously closed at $119.52.

The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.29 and a 200-day moving average of $129.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

