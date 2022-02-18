Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Watsco worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $16,588,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Watsco by 752.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,998,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $257.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.55 and a 200-day moving average of $287.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.13 and a 12 month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.86.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

