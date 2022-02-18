Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Earns Neutral Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

WTS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE WTS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.31. 6,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.11. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $113.44 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

