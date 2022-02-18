Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.63), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Weatherford International stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.07. 10,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,579. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
About Weatherford International
Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weatherford International (WFRD)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.