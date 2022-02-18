Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.63), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Weatherford International stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.07. 10,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,579. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Benchmark started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

