Wedbush Comments on Micron Technology, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $12.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.61. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MU. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 45.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after buying an additional 267,170 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 110.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 53,877 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

