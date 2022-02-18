Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SAP (SAP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SAP (ETR: SAP):

2/11/2022 – SAP was given a new €145.00 ($164.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/2/2022 – SAP was given a new €150.00 ($170.45) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/1/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($153.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/31/2022 – SAP was given a new €139.00 ($157.95) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/28/2022 – SAP was given a new €145.00 ($164.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/28/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($153.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/28/2022 – SAP was given a new €160.00 ($181.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/27/2022 – SAP was given a new €149.00 ($169.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/27/2022 – SAP was given a new €154.00 ($175.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/27/2022 – SAP was given a new €142.00 ($161.36) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/27/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($153.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/17/2022 – SAP was given a new €144.00 ($163.64) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/17/2022 – SAP was given a new €154.00 ($175.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/14/2022 – SAP was given a new €142.00 ($161.36) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/14/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($153.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/14/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($153.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/14/2022 – SAP was given a new €141.00 ($160.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/12/2022 – SAP was given a new €147.00 ($167.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/11/2022 – SAP was given a new €154.00 ($175.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/11/2022 – SAP was given a new €144.00 ($163.64) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/5/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($153.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shares of SAP stock traded down €0.24 ($0.27) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €105.26 ($119.61). 2,212,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $124.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €118.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €121.39. SAP SE has a 52 week low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($147.43).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

