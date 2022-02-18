Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,099,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $687,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

NYSE:CVS opened at $102.30 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

