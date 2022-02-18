Wellington Management Group LLP Has $505.90 Million Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 864,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Credit Acceptance worth $505,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total value of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,354 shares of company stock worth $12,702,993 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $433.20.

CACC stock opened at $523.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $596.80 and its 200-day moving average is $608.00. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $346.49 and a twelve month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

