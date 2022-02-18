Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 416,617 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,617 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $543,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Ross Stores stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average is $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.35 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

