Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 332,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,883,453 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $450,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shopify by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,279,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Shopify by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,520,000 after acquiring an additional 126,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,826,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,165.29.

NYSE SHOP opened at $660.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,107.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,357.73. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $655.00 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.