Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,189,583 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,091,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,189,583 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Medical Properties Trust worth $603,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,073,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 75,154 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 124,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

