Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 6,281,067 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,958,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,281,067 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $734,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $124.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $269.39.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

