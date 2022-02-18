Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Brady (NYSE:BRC) to Equal Weight

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Brady alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $48.89 on Friday. Brady has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brady will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Brady by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.