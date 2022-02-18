Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Short Interest Down 23.6% in January

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,330,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 47,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 639,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,602,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $229.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

