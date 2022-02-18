Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $81.16, but opened at $84.11. Welltower shares last traded at $83.41, with a volume of 21,708 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $1,122,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 301.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,929 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

