WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Reaches $5.67

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for about $5.67 or 0.00013968 BTC on popular exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $698.31 million and approximately $131.88 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.83 or 0.07081516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,511.81 or 0.99861630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003064 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

