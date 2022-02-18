Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Trading Down 5.3%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $104.50 and last traded at $104.50. 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.40.

Separately, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Wendel from €139.00 ($157.95) to €129.00 ($146.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average of $129.50.

Wendel SE engages in the acquisition and management of investment portfolios. The company is involved in long-term investment in industrial, media, and services companies. It also acquires portfolios from companies, which are engaged in energy, real estate, biotechnology, media, and advertising sectors.

