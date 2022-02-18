Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.50

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 21021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.

WERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

