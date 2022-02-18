Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

