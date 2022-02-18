WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. WESCO International updated its FY22 guidance to $11.00-12.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$12.000 EPS.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $122.09 on Friday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WESCO International stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of WESCO International worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

