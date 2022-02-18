West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,363 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of West Fraser Timber worth $20,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 266.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

WFG stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.36. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $101.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFG. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

