West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Raised to C$147.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.12.

Shares of TSE:WFG opened at C$123.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$77.32 and a 1-year high of C$128.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$118.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$107.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

