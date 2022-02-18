Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 1st

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of GDO opened at $16.57 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
