Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 1st

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GDO opened at $16.57 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

