Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GDO opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

