Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by 14.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.