Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by 14.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

