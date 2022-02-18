Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by 14.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Dividend History for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.