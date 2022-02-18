Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 6.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HYI stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 34,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

