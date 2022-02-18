Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 6.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
HYI stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
