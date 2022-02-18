Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 1st

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

DMO stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMO. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 47,833 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

