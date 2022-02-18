Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:DMO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.30. 21,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,538. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,390,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

