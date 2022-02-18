Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:DMO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.30. 21,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,538. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
