Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by 0.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WEA stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $14.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 70.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

