Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by 0.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of WEA stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $14.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
