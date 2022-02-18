Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.62. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 174,724 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.
The company has a market capitalization of $245.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 2.47.
About Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)
Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
