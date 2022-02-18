Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.62. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 174,724 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $245.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRN. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Western Copper and Gold by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.