Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on WES. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NYSE WES opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 3.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,959 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,779,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after purchasing an additional 555,520 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,303,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 266,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

