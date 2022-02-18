Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Trading Up 4% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $94.15 and last traded at $93.36. 8,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 975,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.73.

The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin purchased 11,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,612.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth about $11,066,010,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

