WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.09.

WEX stock opened at $167.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of WEX by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

