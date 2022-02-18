Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $492,000 in Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCAIU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,232,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000.

Get Cascadia Acquisition alerts:

Cascadia Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Cascadia Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.