Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,227,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,915,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,051,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,955,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,940,000.

Shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. TPB Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

