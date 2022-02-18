WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Up 40.2% in January

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the January 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,625. The company has a market cap of $36.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 2.38%.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

