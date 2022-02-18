William Staples Sells 2,535 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NEWR opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average is $91.11.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,956,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.78.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

