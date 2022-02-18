Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Announces Earnings Results

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $155.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

