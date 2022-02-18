Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WIX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wix.com from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.05.

WIX opened at $88.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $81.60 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

