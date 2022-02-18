Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WIX. JMP Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Wix.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.05.

NASDAQ WIX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,766. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.60 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.44.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

