WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 659,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $29.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WM Technology by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

