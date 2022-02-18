Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIO opened at $588.23 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $547.22 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $664.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $730.42.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

