Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 217.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after buying an additional 1,596,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AMETEK by 36.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK by 34.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after purchasing an additional 654,530 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AMETEK by 25.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,242,000 after purchasing an additional 354,928 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AMETEK by 71.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $128.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.80 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

