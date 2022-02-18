Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Argus increased their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

CTAS stock opened at $370.64 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $321.39 and a one year high of $461.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

