Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 41,477 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,477 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,839 shares of company stock worth $3,147,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.