Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $5.03 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

