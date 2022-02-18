Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $92.65 and last traded at $92.15, with a volume of 7099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.29.

The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

