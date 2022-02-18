Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.280-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.28-$3.40 EPS.

Shares of WH opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.68. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.33.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.