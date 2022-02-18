Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.280-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.28-$3.40 EPS.
Shares of WH opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.68. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.